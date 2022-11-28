Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $237,000 in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance
IGRO stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17.
