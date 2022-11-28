Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCE opened at $10.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

