Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 414 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after acquiring an additional 294,926 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,395,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,038,000 after acquiring an additional 370,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,286,000 after acquiring an additional 444,135 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.99. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $107.48.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

