Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

