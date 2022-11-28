Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 450 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.10% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

FQAL opened at $46.69 on Monday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

