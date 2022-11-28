iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Reduced by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $111.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

