Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $27.16 Million Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.06% of NVE worth $27,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 42.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 10.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVEC. TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NVEC stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $72.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

