Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Position Raised by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 60.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,212.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 226,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.