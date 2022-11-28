Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 103 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $235.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

