Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $79.70 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $117.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

