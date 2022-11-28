Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $388,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.