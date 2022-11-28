Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 2,732 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

