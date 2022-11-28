IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in IQVIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

