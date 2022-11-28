Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $343,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $128,006,000 after purchasing an additional 182,161 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $172.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -350.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average of $206.57.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,977 shares of company stock worth $30,232,206. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

