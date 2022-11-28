Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $301.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

