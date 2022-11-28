Natixis Investment Managers International Buys Shares of 307,716 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.33% of Honest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 762.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 320,020 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $898,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honest by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 144,561 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Honest by 100.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.
Honest Trading Up 4.4 %
Honest stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $265.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.85.
In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honest news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,326 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $50,245.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $173,337. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
