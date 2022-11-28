Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 9,921 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.