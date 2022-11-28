Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $185,000 Stock Position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Lixte Biotechnology were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lixte Biotechnology news, Director Rene Bernards acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 63,809 shares of company stock worth $34,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

LIXT opened at $0.59 on Monday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

