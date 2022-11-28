Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 704 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,021 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 363,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,576,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,562,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after purchasing an additional 91,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.