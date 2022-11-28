Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,856 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

