Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,856 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
