Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 291,612 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,612 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Datadog worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Datadog by 45.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

DDOG opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

