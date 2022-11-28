Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 37.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Citigroup by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

