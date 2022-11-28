Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

