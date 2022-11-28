Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 1,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.54 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

