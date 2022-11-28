Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 1,039 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $111.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

