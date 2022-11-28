First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in NOV were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NOV by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Price Performance

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.91 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

