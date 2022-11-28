ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 4.7% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $329,286.63 and approximately $123.26 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00243362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00088331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00057398 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.