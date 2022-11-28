Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $280,691.93 and $6.67 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,190.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010576 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00040102 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00236551 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061934 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.