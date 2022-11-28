XRP (XRP) Reaches Market Cap of $19.08 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. XRP has a market cap of $19.08 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009479 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.39 or 0.07497175 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00485136 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,214,572 coins and its circulating supply is 50,298,735,565 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
