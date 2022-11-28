Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.40 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.49 or 0.00040102 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $650.11 million and $48.40 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,190.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010576 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00236551 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,130,277 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,794,426.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.46005392 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $62,513,596.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

