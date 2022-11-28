First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

