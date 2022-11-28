Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,944 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hershey were worth $64,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Hershey by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $233.76 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.39.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.