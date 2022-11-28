Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 206.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.6 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.