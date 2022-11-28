Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.27. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

