Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $12.26 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $173.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $12.26 or 0.00075725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,705,379 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.