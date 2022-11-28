Rarible (RARI) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Rarible (RARI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00012954 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $29.70 million and approximately $804,251.93 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.39 or 0.07497175 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00485136 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.75 or 0.29508253 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.