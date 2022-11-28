Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $240.18 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.47 billion and approximately $240.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.23 or 0.07227983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00075725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,432,519,756 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

