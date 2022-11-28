Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.92 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.61 billion and $195.22 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.92 or 0.00116872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,190.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00445296 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023607 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00832368 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00668603 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006157 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00242472 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00243362 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
