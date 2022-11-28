IOTA Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $575.61 million and $8.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006157 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

