HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $39.86 million and approximately $1,806.57 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 3% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.39 or 0.07497175 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00485136 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.75 or 0.29508253 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

