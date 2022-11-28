NEM (XEM) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

NEM (XEM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. NEM has a market cap of $298.55 million and $15.63 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009479 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.39 or 0.07497175 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00485136 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

