Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $79,174.73 and approximately $77,851.25 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.39 or 0.07497175 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00485136 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.75 or 0.29508253 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

