EOS Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00005528 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $962.46 million and $131.76 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00025284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005969 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004842 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005453 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000753 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,436,243 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

