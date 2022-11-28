USDX [Kava] Trading Up 0.5% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.50 million and approximately $238,466.62 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,190.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00668603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00242472 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001273 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88287481 USD and is up 30.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $228,925.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

