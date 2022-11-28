Huntsman (HUN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN):
- 11/14/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/8/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/8/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $31.00.
- 11/7/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 11/7/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/6/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/15/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/13/2022 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/4/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00.
- 9/29/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,585,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 349.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,805 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
