Huntsman (HUN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN):

11/14/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $31.00.

11/7/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

11/7/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/12/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00.

9/29/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Get Huntsman Co alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,585,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 349.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,805 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.