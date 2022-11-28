Stellar Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $95.59 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009479 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.39 or 0.07497175 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00485136 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,698,166,370 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

