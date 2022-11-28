Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.