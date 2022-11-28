Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $309,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

