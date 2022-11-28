7,335 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 117,253 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

