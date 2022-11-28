Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $343,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Codexis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 926,159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 751,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDXS. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Codexis Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Codexis

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $355.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

